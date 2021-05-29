Edición Impresa | Sábado 29 05 2021 – 12 páginas

CONTRACARATULA
PRIMERA NOTICIA SUPERIOR
10% de adultos mayores de 80 años no acudió a recibir segunda dosis de la vacuna
SEGUNDA NOTICIA SUPERIOR
Hoy se inician conciertos al aire libre organizado por MINCUL y municipalidades
FOTON PRINCIPAL
EN PORTUGAL CHOCAN CHELSEA Y MANCHESTER CITY DESDE LAS 14.00
Hoy la gran final de la Champion League
SEGUNDO FOTON PRINCIPAL
Ya se realizó el sorteo del fixture del torneo especial con equipos de Liga 1 y Liga 2
Copa Bicentenario se inicial el 10 de junio
NOTICIAS A LOS COSTADOS