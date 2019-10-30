19.4 C
Cusco
miércoles, octubre 30, 2019
      Municipalidad provincial el próximo año priorizara la construcción del nuevo botadero de residuos sólidos

      El Diario del Cusco
      0
      Los funcionarios de la gerencia municipal del Medio Ambiente de la Municipalidad Provincial del Cusco, anuncian que el próximo año 2020, priorizarán la ejecución…
      Actualidad

      En diciembre se instalan los primeros dos gasocentros en Cusco

      El Diario del Cusco
      0
      El director regional de Energía y Minas del Cusco, Ivan Prado Barreto anuncio que, en el mes de diciembre en la provincia del…
      Actualidad

      Ollantaytambo en la quincena de noviembre se reunirán con las empresas ferroviarias

      El Diario del Cusco
      0
      Autoridades y dirigentes de la sociedad civil del distrito de Ollantaytambo de la provincia cusqueña de Urubamba, anuncian que, en la primera quincena del…
      Actualidad

      EL SUTEP a nivel nacional anuncia paro de 24 horas

      El Diario del Cusco
      0
      El comité ejecutivo nacional del Sindicato de Trabajadores en la Educación del Perú, SUTEP, anuncia el desarrollo de un paro nacional de 24 horas,…
      Actualidad

      «Gobierno Regional tendrá participación directa durante proceso de construcción de Aeropuerto de Chinchero»

      El Diario del Cusco
      0
      Gobernador regional señala que convenio con el MTC permitirá trabajar en establecer beneficios directos para el Cusco El gobernador…
      Convocan concurso para fondo económico para la preservación del patrimonio cultural

      El Diario del Cusco
      0
      La Embajada de los Estados Unidos de América en Perú invitó a las instituciones culturales del país al concurso Fondo del Embajador para la…
      Tendencias

      MTC dispone reordenamiento de banda 3.5 GHz para implementación de la 5G

      El Diario del Cusco
      0
      El Ministerio de Transportes y Comunicaciones (MTC) dispuso hoy el inicio del reordenamiento de la banda de 3.5 GHz (3400 – 3600 MHz), a…
      Tendencias

      Aplicaran plan de emergencia para la Universidad San Luis Gonzaga de Ica

      El Diario del Cusco
      0
      Tras decisión de Sunedu  de negarle el licenciamiento  Ante la denegación del licenciamiento a la Universidad Nacional San Luis…
      Tendencias

      Habrá sorteo para miembros de mesa para elecciones 2020

      El Diario del Cusco
      0
      Los miembros de mesa para las elecciones congresales 2020 serán elegidos a través de un nuevo sorteo, informó la Oficina Nacional de Procesos Electorales…
      Tendencias

      Dentro de dos días integrantes del disuelto congreso perderán inmunidad parlamentaria

      El Diario del Cusco
      0
      Dentro de dos días integrantes del disuelto congreso perderán inmunidad parlamentaria
      “Los del sur y los del norte” Santa Rosa puede darle la mano a Cienciano en liga 2

      El Diario del Cusco
      0
      La Liga 2 peruana se puso de película para alcanzar el título y llegar directamente a la Liga 1. Por puntaje, los que…
      Deportes

      Cusqueños a apoyar a Deportivo Garcilaso

      El Diario del Cusco
      0
      Domingo a las 13:00 horas ante Sport Ancash Todo listo para que la fiesta se viva en Cusco….
      Deportes

      Real Garcilaso se metió en zona de Copa Sudamericana

      El Diario del Cusco
      0
      Inició de una forma preocupante la Liga 1 el Real Garcilaso y en el Torneo Apertura y el Clausura; pero, en las últimas…
      Deportes

      … Mientras exista vida … Cienciano aún puede ser campeón de la Liga 2

      El Diario del Cusco
      0
      A cienciano le toca rezar | Pese a gran triunfo ante el grau de piura Cienciano  derrotó 4-0 al Atlético…
      Deportes

      No es malo el resultado | Sport Áncash venció 2-1 a Deportivo Garcilaso

      El Diario del Cusco
      0
      Sport Áncash derrotó por 2-1 al Deportivo Garcilaso por la Ida de los Octavos de Final en la Copa Perú 2019. El partido…
      2 Columnistas

      El Sabueso 24 10 19

      El Diario del Cusco
      0
      HISTORICO. – Hoy jueves 24 de octubre es un día muy importante para la región del Cusco, con o sin presencia del mandatario nacional…
      2 Columnistas

      El Sabueso 23 10 19

      El Diario del Cusco
      0
      LUCIANA.- Ayer nuevamente el mundo de la política nacional fue movida por la noticia que llamo la atención, sobre la intervención de la fiscalía…
      2 Columnistas

      El Sabueso 22 10 19

      El Diario del Cusco
      0
      EL CINCO. – la población de la provincia cusqueña de La Convención, anunciaron que iniciarían ayer las medidas de fuerza contra el gobierno nacional,…
      2 Columnistas

      El Sabueso 21 10 19

      El Diario del Cusco
      0
      LA SEMANA.- Se viene una semana de conflictos sindicales, está semana se levantarán los trabajadores contra el gobierno central, además llegarán a nuestra ciudad los…
Edición de hoy

